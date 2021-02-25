Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Airbus had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/22/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. "

2/19/2021 – Airbus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/19/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2021 – Airbus is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/26/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/7/2021 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Airbus stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

