Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FARO Technologies (FARO)

2/24/2021 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

2/21/2021 – FARO Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/19/2021 – FARO Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/6/2021 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 107,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

