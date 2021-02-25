Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.20.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.