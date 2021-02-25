Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $237.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $250.00.

2/1/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00.

1/14/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/1/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $247.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

