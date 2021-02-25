Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

2/8/2021 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

