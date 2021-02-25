Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Croda International (COIHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Croda International (OTCMKTS: COIHY):

2/19/2021 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – Croda International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – Croda International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. "

1/25/2021 – Croda International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Croda International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International Plc has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $47.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

