Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

2/19/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

DXC stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

