Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)

2/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/22/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/16/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of HESAY opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

