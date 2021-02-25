Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (DML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE: DML) recently:
- 2/25/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.55. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15.
- 1/22/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.85.
TSE:DML traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,215. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.
