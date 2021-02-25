Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (DML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE: DML) recently:

2/25/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.55. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15.

1/22/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.85.

TSE:DML traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,215. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

