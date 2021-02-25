Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:

  2/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  2/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  2/9/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 2/5/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  1/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  1/19/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 1/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

