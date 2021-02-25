Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND):

2/25/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/19/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/15/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/9/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

12/29/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND traded down $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

