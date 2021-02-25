Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/9/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/6/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/20/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/19/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/15/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/6/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

