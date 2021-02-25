Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.93 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,303.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,241.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.