Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.93 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,303.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,241.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

