Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,100 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,303.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,241.78. The firm has a market cap of £41.93 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

