Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 710,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

