Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 710,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

