Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 596,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.