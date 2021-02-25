Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 710,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

