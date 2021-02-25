Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

