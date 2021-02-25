Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 97,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

