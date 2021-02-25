Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 97,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

