RED Price Tops $0.0052 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. RED has a market cap of $674,166.39 and $33,528.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00389608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.