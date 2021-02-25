Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,885.94 or 0.99987671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00112282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.