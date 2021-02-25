Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $92.00 at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Redfin stock traded down $17.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $697,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

