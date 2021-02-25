Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 19.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) was down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 5,652,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 1,588,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

