RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $198.92 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $198.92 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00269028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000954 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

