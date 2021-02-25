Reef Price Down 7.3% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Reef has a market capitalization of $113.54 million and $149.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

