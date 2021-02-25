Refereum Price Hits $0.0054 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $27.21 million and $69,533.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

