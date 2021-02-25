Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) versus BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Critical Analysis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BioVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 6.25 $2.12 billion $21.47 21.36 BioVie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 38.28% 28.97% 20.11% BioVie N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BioVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 6 17 1 2.79 BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $621.15, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. BioVie has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.80%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioVie is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BioVie on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Vyriad, Inc., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and BioNTech. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.