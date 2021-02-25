Regional REIT Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Regional REIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 74.70 ($0.98). 1,606,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,302. The stock has a market cap of £322.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.39. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

