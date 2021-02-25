Regional REIT Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Regional REIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 74.70 ($0.98). 1,606,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,302. The stock has a market cap of £322.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.39. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.58).
Regional REIT Company Profile
