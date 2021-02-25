Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About Regis Healthcare
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.