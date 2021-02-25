Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, and mobility and transportation; home help services, such as cooking and cleaning, shopping and transportation, and facilitating social outings; aged care facilities; owns and operates specialist retirement and independent living villages, which provides laundry, meals, cleaning, and allied health services consist of physiotherapy, podiatry, diversional therapy, and therapeutic activities.

