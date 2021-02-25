Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.58. 866,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,069,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.