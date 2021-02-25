Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

