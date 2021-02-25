Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Sells $1,712,379.44 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RS stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.42. 338,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.