Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells $1,088,374.20 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RS traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,147. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.