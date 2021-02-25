Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.94

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 2366073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

