Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Relx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

