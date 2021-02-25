Remme Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Remme has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $12,769.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00037016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.