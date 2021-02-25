Ren (REN) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $207.47 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

