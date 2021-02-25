RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NYSE:RNR opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

