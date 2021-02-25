Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.52. Renasant reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 297,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

