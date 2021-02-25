Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.34 and last traded at $85.94. Approximately 1,258,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,106,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

