Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 807% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

