Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

