Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Shares of RGEN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.28. 11,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,421. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.