Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.
Shares of RGEN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.28. 11,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,421. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84.
RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
