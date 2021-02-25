REPO Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One REPO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $321,745.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00498523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00474167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00071495 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

