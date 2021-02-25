Repsol (REPYY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Repsol had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/19/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/19/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/3/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

1/23/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

1/21/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Repsol, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Get Repsol SA alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.