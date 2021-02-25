Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

