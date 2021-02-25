Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,527.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,886. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

