Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.