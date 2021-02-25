Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

QTS opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.